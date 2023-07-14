Huddersfield Giants rocked by serious injury to Super League forward as Ian Watson talks Wakefield Trinity and recruitment

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have been rocked by a serious injury to one of their forwards following the West Yorkshire club’s superb 22-14 victory against the Catalans Dragons last weekend.

The Giants were fully worthy of their excellent win, but they have now lost Harvey Livett for two months following a dislocated elbow.

Livett was taken to hospital in Perpignan after the game, with Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson giving an update on the former Salford man.

“Harvey Livett has dislocated his elbow. That is six to eight weeks depends how quickly he heals. He sees the specialist on Friday and they will tell him if he needs surgery or it will heal on its own,” Watson said.

“We are running low because every week it seems to be like we lose somebody whether it’s illness or injury.”

The Giants go up against a resurgent Wakefield Trinity tonight at the John Smith’s Stadium as Watson pointed to the influence of David Fifita, who has returned to the club on a deal until the end of 2023.

“I think they’ve been travelling really well, they’ve obviously found a good few wins at home against Salford and Wigan,” Watson continued.

“Their performances have been good and they’ve done it on the back of high energy players like Lee Kershaw and Eddie Battye with a big power pack of Renouf Atoni and David Fifita.

“They are playing miles better than they were at the start of the season. The addition of Fifita definitely means they are a bigger threat.”