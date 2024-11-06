Hull FC new boss John Cartwright gives recruitment update and focus at Super League club

HULL FC head coach John Cartwright has hinted that there is “a little bit of room” in the Super League club’s salary cap in case of the “right player” making themselves known.

However, Cartwright, who left his post as Brisbane Broncos assistant to take up the number one role at the MKM Stadium, insists that he and club have been “cautious” not to make rash recruitment decisions.

Hull’s recruitment policy has been criticised in recent seasons, with the likes of Fa’amanu Brown, Jayden Okunbor and Franklin Pele all leaving just months into their contracts.

Now, Cartwright is determined not to let that happen, with a focus now on the British market.

“We’ve got a settled squad now, we know what we have,” Cartwright told Hull FC’s YouTube channel.

“There’s a little bit of room there to add if the right player comes along. I think we’ve been pretty cautious not to jump in and sign players, we’ve been as patient as we can be.

“That has left us with a little bit of scope if we need to improve. Our import situation is full but the British game I think is thriving at the moment.

“I watched that Test match on the weekend (against Samoa) and they’re competing with the very best in the world at the moment, they’re producing players and we’re on the lookout for the next one.”

