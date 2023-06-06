Rohan Smith reacts to Luke Brooks speculation as he provides latest on off-contract Leeds Rhinos stars

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has reacted to speculation that Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks has been linked with a move to Headingley, as well as giving the latest on Leeds’ off-contract stars.

Brooks, who has faced great criticism in the NRL in recent seasons, has been linked with a move to the Super League side – though the Tigers are now thought to have tabled a two-year deal worth over $1 million for the halfback.

And Smith has now responded to those links.

“He is a good player, if he was here that would be good,” Smith said.

“But to my knowledge I don’t know anything about that and I can go to sleep knowing that I can tell you guys that I know absolutely nothing about that.”

Among the Rhinos players out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season are the likes of Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer and James Bentley, with Smith confirming that all seven have been talked to.

“All players off contract could potentially stay, some of those will be staying and will be announced in time. Some of those are works in progress that are ongoing negotiations. When there is one we will get them out there.

“I’m not going to say if they have been given offers, we have spoken to those players.”

Smith also believes that the current climate in which clubs can scramble for out of contract players after May 1 doesn’t help the situation.

“It can be a distraction for an individual but for seasoned veterans that have bene in the position multiple times, perhaps they are familiar with it.

“For younger players it could be more of a challenge and it seems like a lot of young players sign quickly after May 1 because they want to get it done but that’s an anecdotal feeling.

“That’s the system that rugby league has created for itself that it does dealings publicly in the middle of the season. It is a distraction to fans and people viewing the game because we are talking about 2024 and we are only halfway through 2023.

“I understand people are interested and that it is newsworthy.”