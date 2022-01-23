Deon Cross making the most of Super League chance at Salford Red Devils

Deon Cross, at the age of 25, has taken plenty of time to become a Super League player.

But now that he is one, he intends to make the most of it.

Cross came through the St Helens Academy system but was then released by the club and went back to his junior club Blackbrook.

But then he signed for Rochdale Hornets in 2018, making 29 appearances and scoring eleven tries that year before joining Barrow Raiders in 2019 where he scored 14 tries in 30 appearance.

The following season he was on the move again, joining Widnes Vikings from Barrow Raiders,

He scored six tries in six games in the curtailed 2020 season and last year he touched down 18 times in 25 games.

Cross has been signed primarily as a winger but can also play at fullback and centre, and he will be hoping to make up for lost time with the Red Devils.

“The move happened so fast. My agent called me one Wednesday afternoon and told me Salford were interested,” he explained

“I spoke to Ian Blease the following day and the deal was done.”

Cross has now given up his day job as a sports tutor in a special school in St Helens to turn full-time with the Red Devils.

“The job was very challenging; I was dealing with kids who lack motivation and don’t like school. Trying to get them motivated was tough, but they enjoy playing football and rugby and they looked up to me a little because of my playing rugby,” he explained.

“But now I’m a full-time player and I’m already seeing massive changes. Physically I’m a lot fitter and I’ve seen a massive improvement in everything I do.

“I feel like a totally different player.”

And Cross is confident that there are more players who could take the step up.

“Sometimes you don’t get respected as much coming from Championship to Super League, but there is so much talent there and it’s just about taking that chance.

“There are so many guys who miss out who are capable of making the step up.”

