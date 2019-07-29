Holbrook set for Titans move according to reports down under

Justin Holbrook is set to join Gold Coast Titans as their new head coach at the end of the season according to reports in Australia.

NRL.com that the deal is set to be announced on Tuesday after Holbrook beat Queensland coach Kevin Walters to the post but Holbrook will only join Gold Coast when his commitments with the Saints come to an end.

The Titans are yet to confirm the decision but did release a statement today.

“This is an important decision in the history of the Titans, and right from the start we have said that the club will take its time and go through the proper process before the club decides upon a candidate, and that decision is shared with our members, fans, sponsors and the media,” Titans chairman Dennis Watt said.

“This process will not be rushed. The club has been very thorough in its assessment and due diligence performed on each candidate to ensure the person who best fits the club’s strategic plan is chosen as Titans head coach.

“We will inform all stakeholders when a decision and agreement has been reached.”