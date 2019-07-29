Hull KR sign FC pair

Dean Hadley and Jez Litten have joined Hull KR on loan from Hull FC for the rest of the season before the pair take up long-term deals with the club in 2020.

Both have penned three-year deals at KCOM Craven Park starting from next year.

“It’s been quite a frustrating year for me really,” said Hadley.

“On the back of the last couple of years I felt like I’d improved on loan at Wakefield and I’d come back to Hull and started playing well in 2018. But this year hasn’t gone to plan. However, I see this as a great opportunity at Hull KR with so much still to play for in our season.

“The record of Tony (Smith, Robins head coach) speaks for itself – people I’ve spoken to have nothing but good words to say about him. I’ve had a brief chat with him and I’m looking forward to meeting up with the rest of the boys on Monday.

“I know Crooksy (Ben Crooks) from our time at FC as well as Robbie Mulhern and Chris Atkin from the Knights tour last year. But I am looking forward to that change of scenery which I feel that I needed. I’m excited to meet new team-mates and new faces.

“If Tony wants someone who can play big minutes, put in some hard graft and bring a bit of skill to the table, then that’s what I can do.”