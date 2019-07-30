How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 27 July 2019

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 games – THATTO HEATH CRUSADERS.

DIVISION ONE: 5 games – STANNINGLEY.

DIVISION TWO: 5 games – WEST BOWLING.

DIVISION THREE: 6 games – Heworth’s nine-match winning run came to an end with Thursday’s home defeat at the hands of Drighlington. BATLEY BOYS, with six successive victories, now have the best recent record, although Woolston are unbeaten in the last seven outings.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 games – Rochdale Mayfield ended a six-match losing run with Saturday’s 25-4 victory over Egremont. KELLS, who lost a sixth game on the hoof with the reverse at Thatto Heath, now have the worst recent record.

DIVISION ONE: 9 games – NORMANTON KNIGHTS.

DIVISION TWO: 3 games – ASKAM and BEVERLEY.

DIVISION THREE: 10 games – EASTMOOR DRAGONS.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72 Thornhill Trojans 0, 25 May)

DIVISION ONE: 60 points (Dewsbury Moor 64 Normanton Knights 4, 22 June)

DIVISION TWO: 72 points (West Bowling 72 Askam 0, 2 March)

DIVISION THREE: 76 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72, Thornhill 0, 25 May, and Hunslet Club Parkside 34, Thatto Heath 38, 13 July)

DIVISION ONE: 72 points (Normanton 46 Oulton 26, 30 March)

DIVISION TWO: 94 points (East Leeds 28, West Bowling 66, 29 June)

DIVISION THREE: 88 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Kells 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 0, 2 March)

DIVISION ONE: 10 points (York Acorn 6 Normanton Knights 4, 16 March)

DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Askam 0 Shaw Cross 18, 30 March)

DIVISION THREE: 12 points (Batley Boys 2 Woolston Rovers 10, 2 March)