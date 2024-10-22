Relegated club Whitehaven reveals IMG grade will come back as “incomplete”

WHITEHAVEN have revealed that their grade given out by IMG tomorrow morning will come back as “incomplete”.

In a statement released on social media site, X, the Cumbrian club explained that their information was submitted was too late to be graded for the initial deadline.

The post said: “Ahead of tomorrow’s IMG grading announcement the club can announce that our grading will come back as ‘Grading Incomplete.’

“This has come on the back of information from the club being submitted a couple of days later than the initial deadline. The club however would like to thank the RFL for their work alongside us in this matter and confirm we will be granted a score in the coming weeks which will go alongside the other scores throughout the game.

“Once the club have been made aware of the score we will update all with an interest at the club at the earliest opportunity.”

