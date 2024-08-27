Leigh Leopards given bad news over John Asiata appeal

LEIGH LEOPARDS have been given bad news over their appeal of John Asiata’s one-match penalty notice at an Operational Rules Tribunal last night.

The Tribunal rejected a challenge from John Asiata of Leigh Leopards against the grading of a Grade C Dangerous Contact charge from Sunday’s victory against London Broncos.

Asiata is therefore to serve a one-match suspension and the club loses the £500 bond. That means that Asiata will miss Leigh’s clash against Warrington Wolves this weekend.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast