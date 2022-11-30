Salford Red Devils and Super League star heads to surgery following World Cup injury

IF there was one player integral to the way in which Salford Red Devils play and the way in which they played in the 2022 Super League season then it is Ryan Brierley.

The livewire fullback lit up the top flight with some electric tries and tremendous speed, proving a key cog in Paul Rowley’s wheel that went all the way to the Super League semi-final play-offs.

There, Salford went down to eventual champions St Helens, but it was a brilliant year for a club who was written off before a ball had been kicked.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils and Brierley, the Scotland international suffered a bad injury whilst on duty with the Bravehearts at the recent Rugby League World Cup.

The injury required surgery with Brierley set to miss the beginning of the 2023 Super League season, although the surgery was a success.

Brierley posted on Instagram a series of photos showing him in hospital before stating: “Job done. Time to get back with the boys.”

If the Red Devils are to repeat the heroics of 2022 then Brierley will be needed out on the field with his spine partnership alongside Marc Sneyd, Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers impressing greatly throughout the year.