Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont reveals the surprising career path he almost went down

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont may well have made his money in his decking business over the years, but there was a time when the outspoken chairman could well have gone down a completely different route.

Beaumont, who has been owner of the Leopards since June 2014, has been the owner and managing director of AB Sundecks since 1999.

But, back as a teenager, Beaumont almost went down the hairdressing route.

“It’s been a long journey, but when I left school I went into an apprenticeship doing hairdressing,” Beaumont told the League Express podcast.

“Without sounding like an idiot, whatever I was going to do, I was going to be the best version of myself and doing it in the best way I could.

“Anything I wasn’t good at, golf for example, I stopped playing it.

“Hairdressing I was really good at but it was never me. My parents had their own business doing double glazing and I always had the gift of the gab and went on to the sales side of thing with that.”

