How many times each Super League club plays on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday in 2025

THE 2025 Super League fixtures have been announced – and as usual there is a great deal of hope and anticipation amongst fans of top flight clubs.

With more Thursday fixtures on the horizon in 2025 than in 2024 and with games spread more evenly out across the weekend, it promises better action and coverage than ever.

Looking at the fixtures, then, just how many times does each Super League club play on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday in 2025?

Castleford Tigers

Thursday – 4

Friday – 7

Saturday – 9

Sunday – 6

Catalans Dragons

Thursday – 4

Friday – 5

Saturday – 16

Sunday – 1

Huddersfield Giants

Thursday – 3

Friday – 6

Saturday – 9

Sunday – 8

Hull FC

Thursday – 4

Friday – 9

Saturday – 8

Sunday – 5

Leeds Rhinos

Thursday – 5

Friday – 8

Saturday – 11

Sunday – 3

Leigh Leopards

Thursday – 7

Friday – 10

Saturday – 7

Sunday – 2

Salford Red Devils

Thursday – 5

Friday – 7

Saturday – 4

Sunday – 10

St Helens

Thursday – 3

Friday – 15

Saturday – 6

Sunday – 2

Wakefield Trinity

Thursday – 4

Friday – 8

Saturday – 6

Sunday – 8

Warrington Wolves

Thursday – 2

Friday – 9

Saturday – 9

Sunday – 6

Wigan Warriors

Thursday – 1

Friday – 13

Saturday – 7

Sunday – 5

