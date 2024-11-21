“They’ve been useless for six years” – Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin takes aim at Leeds Rhinos as Super League club prepares for transition

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has taken aim at Leeds Rhinos who he claims have “been useless for six years”.

The Rhinos have failed to make the Super League play-offs for the past two years, with previous head coach Rohan Smith being axed midway through the 2024 season.

Ex-Parramatta Eels boss Brad Arthur took over the reins until the end of the season, and was then appointed full-time boss for 2025.

For Wilkin, the pressure is on Arthur and director of rugby Ian Blease from the first minute as he explains that Leeds just have to improve.

“They’ve been useless for six years,” Wilkin said live on Sky Sports. “They’ve got resources coming out of their ears.

“They are exceptional off the field but, I tell you what, they have just not been good enough and they know that.

“When we go around the grounds, one group of fans who actually support things we’ve said is just how poor Leeds have been.

“Brad Arthur has said he is going to change the mentality to be rock hard fit. That’s what they’ve been doing and they’ve been getting hammered.

“I would expect to see a fit and disciplined Leeds. They are under pressure from minute one.”

The Rhinos kick off their 2025 Super League campaign with a home fixture against newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity.

