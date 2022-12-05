How St Helens could line up in Super League 2023 under Paul Wellens

THERE’S not that much to say about St Helens that hasn’t already been said.

The term four-times-in-a-row is one that has barely ever been used in sport, yet for Merseyside club Saints, that is something that will forever be etched in history following four Super League titles in four seasons under Justin Holbrook and then Kristian Woolf.

Now, to take on that mantle is Saints legend Paul Wellens who made his name for the club between 1999 and 2015, registering almost 500 appearances for the Red Vee in that time.

Turning his hand to coaching, Wellens has most recently been the assistant under Woolf, learning from the best as he attempts to take Saints further and achieve more than has ever been done before.

In terms of signings, it’s been a quiet off-season for Saints with just two new recruits coming in who have points to prove with Barrow Raiders winger Tee Ritson and South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back Wesley Bruines dotting down deals for the near future.

Aaron Smith (Leigh Leopards), Regan Grace (Racing 92 RU), Kyle Amor (Widnes Vikings), Josh Simm (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Rio Corkill, Tom Nisbett (both released) have all departed Saints in the off-season.

With that in mind, how will Saints line up in 2023? (Numbers below do NOT represent squad numbers whilst new signings are highlighted in bold.

1 Jack Welsby

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Konrad Hurrell

4 Mark Percival

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

9 James Roby

10 Matty Lees

11 Sione Mata’utia

12 Joe Batchelor

13 Morgan Knowles

Substitutes

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

16 Curtis Sironen

17 Agnatius Paasi