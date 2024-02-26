How the 2024 World Club Challenge attendance fared compared to previous years

THE 2024 World Club Challenge resulted in an incredible 16-12 win for the Wigan Warriors on Saturday night against NRL premiers Penrith Panthers.

A packed DW Stadium of 24,091 people watched in full view as Matt Peet’s men won their fourth piece of silverware in just two years under the head coach.

In terms of where Wigan’s attendance against Penrith ranked it was the highest attended World Club Challenge fixture since 2014, when 31,515 people made the trip to the Sydney Cricket Ground as Wigan went down 36-14 to the Roosters.

But, where does it rank in terms of the history of the competition?

1. 1994 – Wigan Warriors (3) 20-14 Brisbane Broncos – Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre – 54,220

2. 2005 – Leeds Rhinos 39-32 Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs – Elland Road – 37,028

3. 1987 – Wigan Warriors 8-2 Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles – Central Park – 36,895

4. 2008 – Leeds Rhinos (2) 11-4 Melbourne Storm – Elland Road – 33,204

5. 2009 – Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles 28-20 Leeds Rhinos – Elland Road – 32,569

6. 2014 – Sydney Roosters (3) 36-14 Wigan Warriors – Allianz Stadium – 31,515

7. 1989 – Widnes Vikings 30-18 Canberra Raiders – Old Trafford – 30,786

8. 2010 – Melbourne Storm 18-10 Leeds Rhinos – Elland Road – 27,697

9. 1976 – Eastern Suburbs 25-2 St Helens – Sydney Cricket Ground – 26,865

10. 2011 – St George Illawarra Dragons 21-15 Wigan Warriors – DW Stadium – 24,268

11. 2024 – Wigan Warriors (5) 16-12 Penrith Panthers – DW Stadium – 24,091

12. 2007 – St Helens (2) 18-14 Brisbane Broncos – Reebok Stadium – 23,207

13. 2019 Sydney Roosters (4) 20-8 Wigan Warriors – DW Stadium – 21,331

14. 2012 – Leeds Rhinos (3) 26-12 Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles – Headingley Stadium – 21,062

15. 2002 – Bradford Bulls 41-26 Newcastle Knights – John Smith’s Stadium – 21,113

16. 2017 – Wigan Warriors (4) 22-6 Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks – DW Stadium – 21,011

17. 2013 – Melbourne Storm (2) 18-14 Leeds Rhinos – Headingley Stadium – 20,400

18. 1991 – Wigan Warriors (2) 21-4 Penrith Panthers – Anfield – 20,152

19. 2003 – Sydney Roosters (2) 38-0 St Helens – Reebok Stadium – 19,807

20. 2016 – North Queensland Cowboys 38-4 Leeds Rhinos – Headingley Stadium – 19,778

21. 2006 – Bradford Bulls (3) 30-10 Wests Tigers – John Smith’s Stadium – 19,207

22. 2018 – Melbourne Storm (3) 38-4 Leeds Rhinos – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium – 19,062

23. 2004 – Bradford Bulls (2) 22-4 Penrith Panthers – John Smith’s Stadium – 18,962

24. 2015 – South Sydney Rabbitohs 39-0 St Helens – Totally Wicked Stadium – 17,980

25. 1992 – Brisbane Broncos 22-8 Wigan Warriors – Central Park – 17,764

26. 2020 – Sydney Roosters (5) 20-12 St Helens – Totally Wicked Stadium – 16,108

27. 2001 – St Helens 20-18 Brisbane Broncos – Reebok Stadium – 16,041

28. 2023 – St Helens (3) 13-12 Penrith Panthers – Penrith Stadium – 13,783

29. 2000 – Melbourne Storm 44-6 St Helens – DW Stadium – 13,394

30. 1997 – Brisbane Broncos (2) 36-12 Hunter Mariners – Mount Smart Stadium – 10,300

2021 – Cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic – St Helens vs Melbourne Storm)

2022 – Cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic – St Helens vs Penrith Panthers

The number in brackets denotes the amount of World Club Challenge titles the club won after that year’s final.

