How they fared in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After the last regular-season league matches of 2019, played on Saturday 21 September 2019

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 3 games – UNDERBANK, although Minor Premiers Wath Brow did not lose any of their last six matches.

DIVISION ONE: 6 games – Champions PILKINGTON RECS.

DIVISION TWO: 9 games – Title-holders WEST BOWLING.

DIVISION THREE: 3 games – Oldham St Annes’ six-match winning run came to an end with Saturday’s 54-20 defeat at HEWORTH who, with LEIGH EAST, saw out the regular season with the best winning sequence of three matches.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 5 games – EGREMONT.

DIVISION ONE: 8 games – DEWSBURY MOOR.

DIVISION TWO: 8 games – ASKAM.

DIVISION THREE: 16 games – EASTMOOR DRAGONS.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72 Thornhill Trojans 0, 25 May)

DIVISION ONE: 88 points (York Acorn 88 Dewsbury Moor 0, 7 September).

DIVISION TWO: 84 points (Hull Dockers 84 Askam 0, 31 August).

DIVISION THREE: 76 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72, Thornhill 0 on 25 May, Hunslet Club Parkside 34, Thatto Heath 38 on 13 July, and Siddal 42 Egremont 30, on 3 August)

DIVISION ONE: 88 points (York Acorn 88 Dewsbury Moor 0, 7 September).

DIVISION TWO: 94 points (East Leeds 28, West Bowling 66, 29 June)

DIVISION THREE: 98 points (Dewsbury Celtic’s 68-30 win over Hensingham on Saturday eclipsed Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, on 4 May, as the highest total)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Kells 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 0, 2 March)

DIVISION ONE: 10 points (York Acorn 6 Normanton Knights 4, 16 March)

DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Askam 0 Shaw Cross 18, 30 March)

DIVISION THREE: 12 points (Batley Boys 2 Woolston Rovers 10, 2 March)