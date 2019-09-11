How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 7 September 2019



LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 3 games – Hunslet Club Parkside and West Hull both saw four-match winning runs come to an end with defeats at Rochdale Mayfield and Siddal respectively. UNDERBANK, with three wins on the hoof, now have the best recent record although newly-crowned Minor Premiers Wath Brow have not lost in the last six matches.

DIVISION ONE: 6 games – Champions PILKINGTON RECS.

DIVISION TWO: 9 games – Title-holders WEST BOWLING.

DIVISION THREE: 6 games – WOOLSTON, who are unbeaten in their last eleven outings.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 5 games – Lock Lane ended a six-match losing run with Saturday’s victory over EGREMONT, who now have the worst recent record with five successive defeats.

DIVISION ONE: 8 games – DEWSBURY MOOR.

DIVISION TWO: 8 games – ASKAM.

DIVISION THREE: 14 games – EASTMOOR DRAGONS.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72 Thornhill Trojans 0, 25 May)

DIVISION ONE: 88 points (York Acorn’s 88-0 win over Dewsbury Moor on Saturday eclipses Wigan St Patricks 64 Skirlaugh 0, on 3 August)

DIVISION TWO: 84 points (Hull Dockers 84 Askam 0, 31 August).

DIVISION THREE: 76 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72, Thornhill 0 on 25 May, Hunslet Club Parkside 34, Thatto Heath 38 on 13 July, and Siddal 42 Egremont 30, on 3 August)

DIVISION ONE: 88 points (York Acorn’s 88-0 victory over Dewsbury Moor on Saturday supplants their own 64-16 verdict over Skirlaugh on 17 August).

DIVISION TWO: 94 points (East Leeds 28, West Bowling 66, 29 June)

DIVISION THREE: 88 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Kells 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 0, 2 March)

DIVISION ONE: 10 points (York Acorn 6 Normanton Knights 4, 16 March)

DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Askam 0 Shaw Cross 18, 30 March)

DIVISION THREE: 12 points (Batley Boys 2 Woolston Rovers 10, 2 March)