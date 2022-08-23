How to have your say to IMG on the future of Rugby League

IMG are giving supporters the chance to have their say as part of their review of Rugby League.

Having been brought in as a strategic partner for the next twelve years, IMG are currently speaking to people across the game as part of a ‘reimagining Rugby League’ consultation.

They have already begun hearing the views of clubs, players, coaches, the media and partners, and now they have launched a fan survey giving supporters the chance to contribute their opinions.

It covers a range of key areas such as viewing habits and preferences, competitions, and overseas clubs.

The outcomes from the survey will be considered alongside the outcomes from the other consultations and IMG’s expert industry knowledge.

IMG’s recommendations will be presented to clubs in late September, following the conclusion of the domestic season.

The survey, which closes at midnight on Wednesday 31st August, can be found here: https://endeavoranalytics.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2t6W0SEC2qDdP8y