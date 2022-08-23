Wigan Warriors swoop to sign Toby King from Warrington Wolves for 2023

Wigan Warriors have announced the signing of Toby King on loan from Warrington Wolves for the 2023 season.

The former Ireland and England Knights international centre has spent his whole career to date with Warrington but has fallen out of favour under Daryl Powell this year.

King, who is contracted to the Wolves until 2025, is currently on loan at Huddersfield Giants but will spend next season at Wigan.

“I’m really excited to meet everyone involved at this prestigious club and compete at the very top for some trophies,” said the 26-year-old, who won the Challenge Cup in 2019 after losing there previous major finals.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet said of King: “We look forward to getting the best out of him. It’s an area we were looking to strengthen and it’s an opportunity for us and for him.

“He’s a genuine centre, competes hard and combines size and pace with good ball skills.”