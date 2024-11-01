Ex-Castleford Tigers prop Samy Kibula finds new club

FORMER Castleford Tigers prop Samy Kibula has found a new club following his release from the Super League side.

Kibula was one of nine players to be announced to be leaving at the end of the 2024 Super League season, and now he has linked up with former club Batley Bulldogs.

The Tigers had brought in the ex-Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves prop from Batley, but he made just five appearances for Castleford during the 2024 season, spending time on dual-registration with the Bulldogs.

Now he will be back in familiar colours at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium for 2025.

