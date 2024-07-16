Wigan Warriors successfully overturn Adam Keighran ban on appeal

WIGAN WARRIORS have successfully overturned the one-match ban handed to Adam Keighran.

Wigan and Keighran went to an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight to appeal the Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift charge that was given to Keighran following the Warriors’ 16-12 win over St Helens last Friday night.

And, the club confirmed it had been successful earlier tonight, meaning the Australian centre is free to play against Hull FC on Saturday afternoon.

