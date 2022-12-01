Leeds Rhinos to play Leigh Leopards prior to Super League season following Nene MacDonald transfer

LEEDS Rhinos are set to play the Leigh Leopards in a fixture prior to the Super League season starting in 2023.

It comes on the back off Nene MacDonald’s transfer from Leigh to Leeds, with the Papua New Guinea international signing a two-year deal at Headingley.

The centre’s signing was announced earlier today with head coach Rohan Smith waxing lyrical about the move, saying: ““I am delighted to be bringing Nene to the Rhinos. He is a big, physical player who can play either at centre or on the wing. He can break tackles and offload the ball to keep the team on the front foot.

“He is maturing in his life and his rugby and I know his young family have settled really well to life in the UK over the last year. I think his best years are ahead of him and I am looking forward to seeing him develop even further at the Rhinos.”

As a result of the transfer, the Rhinos and Leopards will play a warm-up game ahead of the 2023 Betfred Super League season at the Leigh Sports Village on Sunday 22 January 2023 with kick-off and ticket details to be confirmed shortly.

The two teams will compete for the Bev Risman Trophy in honour of the celebrated dual international who served both the Leigh and Leeds clubs with distinction.