Huddersfield close in on Ashton Golding

Huddersfield Giants are expected to complete a deal for Ashton Golding in the near future as the fullback looks set to leave Leeds.

League Express revealed last week that the Jamaica international had held talks with the Giants, and it is becoming increasingly likely that he will swap West Yorkshire clubs ahead of the 2020 season.

Golding, who is expected to play for Featherstone this weekend in Toulouse, has played just once for Leeds this year, in a Challenge Cup victory over Workington Town.

The emergence of Jack Walker has restricted his opportunities at his boyhood club, and a departure from Headingley now seems inevitable.

Huddersfield had identified fullback as a key position for their 2020 recruitment after trying a number of players in the role last year.

Darnell McIntosh was given the number 1 jersey last season, but it seems likely he will be used predominantly on the edges next season.

The Giants are expected to recruit further ahead of next season. Kenny Edwards has already joined the club but it’s believed further recruitment is on the agenda.

Halfback Matt Frawley has recently been offered to rival clubs with Huddersfield keen to free up a quota spot so head coach Simon Woolford can recruit overseas.

Woolford returned to Australia last week and is on a recruitment mission.