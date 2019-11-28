Huddersfield confirm marquee capture of Aidan Sezer

Huddersfield Giants have completed the signing of Canberra Raiders’ NRL Grand Final halfback Aidan Sezer on a two-year deal.

The Giants have finally secured the services of the Raiders star, who was a key member of the Canberra side that lost in this year’s NRL showpiece to Sydney Roosters.

He will become the Giants’ first-ever marquee player, joining the likes of Warrington, Wigan, Leeds & Toronto in making the most of the salary cap dispensation rule.

Sezer joins the Giants in the prime of his career. Aged 28, Sezer has been an NRL regular for the last eight seasons, first with Gold Coast and then the Green Machine, making 155 NRL appearances in the process.

His acquisition comes as a huge coup for the Giants, who consistently changed their halfbacks throughout a difficult 2018 season that saw them avoid relegation on the final day.

The club has been pursuing a deal for months, and although an agreement was reached earlier this month, only now have they managed to get it over the line.

“It’s been a drawn-out process for most of the year but to have it all done is a great relief,” he said.

“Joining up with Simon and the boys will be a relief – obviously it was a disappointing campaign last year for the Giants but the ambition of the club and the group is exciting. I’m really looking forward to get over there and have a successful campaign in 2020.

“I’ve followed the Super League pretty closely and I’ve always said I want to be a part of it and hopefully go over there and I’m delighted it has come. I’ve got a good opportunity to play with the Giants and to play for a great club and hopefully have a successful campaign.”

Head coach Simon Woolford added: “I am delighted to finally get the news of Aidan Sezer’s signing out as it’s been a long process.

“Everyone knows he was my preferred pick in the crucial half back area but to get a current NRL Grand Finalist over here in the prime of his career really is a massive boost for the Giants and the game as a whole.

“With over 150 career games in the NRL and experience of finals football, his pedigree speaks for itself and he will be a real asset for the team.

“There are lots of people here at the club to thank for making this possible – especially Ken of course – but as a coach my predominant view is what he’ll bring to the team. He is an experienced organiser, a superb kicker of the ball both out of the hand and off the tee, and with his 83% kicking success rate, he’ll obviously become our primary kicker.

“His running game I think will complement the people around him and above all he is from a winning environment at Canberra and having enjoyed such a stellar season last year can bring a lot of that toughness and win at all costs mentality that successful teams need.”