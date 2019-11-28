Sezer is a statement of intent, says Huddersfield owner Davy

Huddersfield owner Ken Davy has stated that their capture of Aidan Sezer is a clear indicator of their intent for the future.

Sezer finally became a Giants player when the club announced his signing on a two-year deal on Thursday.

At 28, Sezer at the top of his game and fresh of his involvement in Canberra’s NRL Grand Final reaching side.

Speaking to West Yorkshire Sport, Dave expressed his delight.

“It’s an absolutely outstanding achievement for us to attract Aidan Sezer along,” Davy said.

🗣 'It's an absolute coup to be able to attract him to Huddersfield and makes clear our ambitions for the future.' 🏉 @Giantsrl chairman Ken Davy hails signing of NRL star Aidan Sezer from Canberra Raiders. #⃣ #giantsrl 🔉 Turn sound on ⬇ pic.twitter.com/VocmVld4e8 — BBC West Yorkshire Sport (@WYSdaily) November 28, 2019

“It’s an absolute coup to attract him to Huddersfield and it makes clear our ambition for the future.

“To bring it to fruition is tremendous. He’s absolutely in the prime of his career and that’s great news for Huddersfield and the fans because here is someone who has chosen to come to Huddersfield when basically the world was his oyster.”