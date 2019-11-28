York complete Jimmy Keinhorst coup

York City Knights have completed the signing of Hull Kingston Rovers centre Jimmy Keinhorst.

The Championship club have captured the former Leeds ace on a season-long loan, with the Robins moving on the German international over a month since telling him he was free to find a new club.

The 29-year-old was surplus to requirements under Tony Smith, with York swooping in.

Knights head coach James Ford said: “I’d like to applaud the efforts of the supporters, sponsors and specifically Squadbuilder for facilitating this acquisition. All contributions are used towards building a better club for the future and I’m delighted to be a part of such positivity.

“Jimmy will bring strike and threat to our edges, added experience and intelligence to our preparation. I’ve spoken to a number of people regarding Jimmy’s attitude and approach and I’m very confident he’ll further enhance our culture.

“I’m extremely proud of the support we’re receiving from the club in terms of positive cultural shifts, retainment of our best players and attracting players who can help this club continue to grow.

“I’m excited to work with Jimmy, and I’m looking forward to seeing him raise our standards and get him playing his best rugby.”