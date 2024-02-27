Huddersfield Giants and ex-Bradford Bulls prop Fenton Rogers makes short-term move to Super League club

LONDON BRONCOS have confirmed that Fenton Rogers has joined the club on an initial month long loan from Huddersfield Giants.

The 20-year-old prop has joined up with Mike Eccles squad and will be available for the upcoming game with Hull FC.

Rogers has made two previous appearances in Super League and has been included in each of Ian Watson’s 21-man squad this season but is yet to feature and he spent last season on loan at Championship side Bradford Bulls where he impressed.

The likes of Lewis Bienek, Ethan Natoli and Emmanuel Waine remain on the sidelines following injuries with Rogers going some way to bolstering the Broncos’ pack.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.