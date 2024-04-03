Venue switched for big NCL game

Saturday’s fixture between Heworth and Siddal in the National Conference League’s Premier Division will now be played at Siddal.

Heworth’s ground remains unfit following sustained rain in recent weeks; the York outfit have yet to play a home game this season.

This weekend’s update programme is:

Friday 5 April 2024

PREMIER DIVISION

Lock Lane v York Acorn

Saturday 6 April 2024

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v West Bowling

Hunslet ARLFC v Wath Brow Hornets

Kells v Rochdale Mayfield

Siddal v Heworth

West Hull v Thatto Heath Crusaders

DIVISION ONE

Crosfields v Waterhead Warriors

Hull Dockers v Ince Rose Bridge

Leigh Miners Rangers v Clock Face Miners

Skirlaugh v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Stanningley v Woolston Rovers

Wigan St Patricks v Oulton Raiders

DIVISION TWO

Dewsbury Celtic v Saddleworth Rangers

Normanton Knights v Ellenborough Rangers

Pilkington Recs v Myton Warriors

Shaw Cross Sharks v Millom

Thornhill Trojans v Oldham St Annes

Wigan St Judes v Barrow Island

DIVISION THREE

Beverley v Hensingham

Drighlington v Seaton Rangers

Featherstone Lions v Milford

Leigh East v East Leeds