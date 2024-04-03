Venue switched for big NCL game

Saturday’s fixture between Heworth and Siddal in the National Conference League’s Premier Division will now be played at Siddal.
Heworth’s ground remains unfit following sustained rain in recent weeks; the York outfit have yet to play a home game this season.
This weekend’s update programme is:
Friday 5 April 2024
PREMIER DIVISION
Lock Lane v York Acorn
Saturday 6 April 2024
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v West Bowling
Hunslet ARLFC v Wath Brow Hornets
Kells v Rochdale Mayfield
Siddal v Heworth
West Hull v Thatto Heath Crusaders
DIVISION ONE
Crosfields v Waterhead Warriors
Hull Dockers v Ince Rose Bridge
Leigh Miners Rangers v Clock Face Miners
Skirlaugh v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
Stanningley v Woolston Rovers
Wigan St Patricks v Oulton Raiders
DIVISION TWO
Dewsbury Celtic v Saddleworth Rangers
Normanton Knights v Ellenborough Rangers
Pilkington Recs v Myton Warriors
Shaw Cross Sharks v Millom
Thornhill Trojans v Oldham St Annes
Wigan St Judes v Barrow Island
DIVISION THREE
Beverley v Hensingham
Drighlington v Seaton Rangers
Featherstone Lions v Milford
Leigh East v East Leeds
