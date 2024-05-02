Hull FC chief executive James Clark to leave the Super League club after 15 years

HULL FC chief executive James Clark will leave the club later this month after 15 years of service to the Black and Whites.

Clark, in his 16th season with the club, joined the Airlie Birds in 2009 and has been part of some notable achievements throughout that time.

He has overseen back-to-back Challenge Cup successes during his tenure whilst the Black and Whites were also crowned Super League Club of the Year under him.

Meanwhile, Clark has overseen the club’s successful rating as one of just six ‘Grade A’ clubs in the sport in the recent IMG grading announcement, whilst driving record commercial growth across all departments and helping to steer the club through the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to hullfc.com, he said: “It is with a very heavy heart that I have decided to leave Hull FC – a club I love dearly and have been incredibly proud to serve – but the time is right for the club and myself.

“I am grateful to Adam for his understanding and for the opportunity to be part of such a special club, as well as the many fantastic people – staff, players and coaches – we have had the privilege to call colleagues and friends over the last 15 years.

“I will sorely miss coming into the club every day – especially with the most hardworking, loyal and committed group of staff you could wish to be a part of.

“I’d also like to thank the many fans and sponsors for their support, kindness and appreciation throughout the hard times and the good – their passion and dedication makes them second to none.

“The Challenge Cup wins and Derby Days will always be special memories and whilst we hoped for more consistent on-field performances in recent years, everyone can still be proud of the work we have done as a club through what we all recognise as being one of the most difficult and resource draining periods in the club’s history.

“We have worked hard to stabilise the business financially with record turnover achievable in this financial year and built one of the best youth programmes in the country which can become the backbone of a successful homegrown team for many years to come – something I will look back on with great pride as we watch our hard work come to fruition.

“I firmly believe the club is now well placed to flourish moving forward, and with fresh eyes and new investment I can only foresee a bright future.”

Clark continued: “I have given absolutely everything I have to the club, but I recognise the personal toll it has taken on my family and myself.

“After so many years, and some recent life changing events, it is time for me to invest in the parts of my life which have been neglected and enjoy the exciting new opportunities that lie ahead.

“I wish everyone at the club every success in the future, success it so richly deserves. I know, given time, patience and the right investment, it will not be long before that success will return again.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast