“Someone bangs on a metal container and they bang and sing like an under-11s team” – Former Super League prop Kyle Amor ‘hates’ team victory songs

IT’S part and parcel of winning a game, singing the victory song in the sheds after a victory.

Everyone gathers round – playing and coaching staff alike – with a designated ‘drummer’ banging a table or even a drum before yelling a particular song which is unique to each team.

But, for former St Helens stalwart Kyle Amor, it is something that he ‘hates’.

On Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast, Amor was asked what always bothered him about rugby league and should be moved ‘to the bench’ and out of the sport.

“My ‘on the bench’ would be the team’s victory song’, I hate it. I hate that,” Amor said.

“You have a group of grown men and someone bangs on a metal container and they bang and sing like an under-11s team.

“I just hate it, I sit there and play something on the side like you’re involved. I’ve hated it for years and haven’t really brought it up, so I’m glad we brought it up.

‘If any of my teammates at Widnes see me not joining then now they know why.

“I like winning, but I find the song very childish, and then everyone goes ‘wooo’ at the end.”