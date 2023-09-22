Hull FC departure list points to new Super League deal

HULL FC have announced their departure list for the end of the 2023 Super League season.

Among them include the retiring Scott Taylor and Jamie Shaul whilst nine others to exit the MKM Stadium are: Adam Swift, Jake Clifford, Chris Satae, Andre Savelio, Brad Dwyer, Joe Lovodua, Ben McNamara, Connor Wynne and Jude Ferreira.

However, one man that is out of contract at the end of this season is Mitieli Vulikijapani, who is currently undergoing rehab from his ruptured ACL.

The Hull club do hold an option in the Fijian’s favour for the 2024 season and it appears as though that option has been taken up, with the 29-year-old not included in the departure list.

Meanwhile, Chris Satae will be joining Catalans Dragons, Jake Clifford has signed for North Queensland Cowboys whilst Adam Swift and Andre Savelio have been heavily linked with a move to Huddersfield Giants.

Brad Dwyer is expected to sign for Warrington Wolves, but Joe Lovodua, Ben McNamara, Connor Wynne and Jude Ferreira have not been linked elsewhere as things stand.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.