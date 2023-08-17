Six-team tournament to set international rugby league calendar alight following £3.5 million cash injection

A six-team tournament is about to set the international rugby calendar alight following a £3.5 million cash injection.

The newly-created Pacific Rugby League Championship will see New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Samoa and Cook Islands go head to head in October and November of this year, the Daily Telegraph has revealed.

Games for the 2023 Championship will be played in Australia, New Zealand and PNG between October 13 and November 4.

Though, on the face of it, it looks to create an issue for England’s planned three-game Test series against Tonga, the Tongans will drop out of the 2023 Championship in order to travel to the northern hemisphere to take on Shaun Wane’s men.

The competition is being bankrolled by a $7 million – or £3.55 million – cash injection from the Australian government in order to boost the level of competition in the region.

Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, told the publication: “Geography makes us neighbours, but through sport we build strong and lasting ties across the Pacific family,” he said.

“(It) will inspire a generation of girls and boys,” International Development and Pacific Minister Pat Conroy said.

“I’m proud that this partnership will enable Papua New Guinea to be a tournament co-host in 2023 and Fiji to co-host the competition in 2024.”

