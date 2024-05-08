This week’s Rugby League fixtures and TV coverage including Super League, 1895 Cup and NRL

SUPER LEAGUE
THURSDAY 9th MAY
Warrington Wolves v Hull KR 20:00 (Sky)
FRIDAY 10th MAY
Castleford Tigers v St Helens 20:00 (Sky/SuperLeague+)
Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils 20:05 (Sky/BBC/SuperLeague+)
SATURDAY 11th MAY
Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors 15:00 (Sky/SuperLeague+)
Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos 17:30 (Sky)
SUNDAY 12th MAY
London Broncos v Hull FC 15:00 (Sky/SuperLeague+)
LEAGUE ONE
SUNDAY 12th MAY
Bradford Bulls v Wakefield Trinity 15:00
York Knights v Sheffield Eagles 15:00
WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE
SATURDAY 11th MAY
Featherstone Rovers v St Helens 14:00
Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors 12:00
SUNDAY 12th MAY
Warrington Wolves v Barrow Raiders 12:00
York Valkyrie v Leeds Rhinos 12:00
NRL
THURSDAY 9th MAY
Dolphins v Manly Sea Eagles 10:50 (Watch NRL)
FRIDAY 10th MAY
Penrith Panthers v Canterbury Bulldogs 09:00 (Watch NRL)
Parramatta Eels v Brisbane Broncos 11:00 (Watch NRL)
SATURDAY 11th MAY
Wests Tigers v Newcastle Knights 06:00 (Sky/Watch NRL)
St George Illawarra Dragons v South Sydney Rabbitohs 08:30 (Sky/Watch NRL)
Melbourne Storm v Cronulla Sharks 10:35 (Sky/Watch NRL)
SUNDAY 12th MAY
Sydney Roosters v New Zealand Warriors 05:00 (Watch NRL)
Gold Coast v North Queensland Cowboys 07:05 (Watch NRL)
