This week’s Rugby League fixtures and TV coverage including Super League, 1895 Cup and NRL

SUPER LEAGUE

THURSDAY 9th MAY

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR 20:00 (Sky)

FRIDAY 10th MAY

Castleford Tigers v St Helens 20:00 (Sky/SuperLeague+)

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils 20:05 (Sky/BBC/SuperLeague+)

SATURDAY 11th MAY

Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors 15:00 (Sky/SuperLeague+)

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos 17:30 (Sky)

SUNDAY 12th MAY

London Broncos v Hull FC 15:00 (Sky/SuperLeague+)

LEAGUE ONE

SUNDAY 12th MAY

Bradford Bulls v Wakefield Trinity 15:00

York Knights v Sheffield Eagles 15:00

WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE

SATURDAY 11th MAY

Featherstone Rovers v St Helens 14:00

Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors 12:00

SUNDAY 12th MAY

Warrington Wolves v Barrow Raiders 12:00

York Valkyrie v Leeds Rhinos 12:00

NRL

THURSDAY 9th MAY

Dolphins v Manly Sea Eagles 10:50 (Watch NRL)

FRIDAY 10th MAY

Penrith Panthers v Canterbury Bulldogs 09:00 (Watch NRL)

Parramatta Eels v Brisbane Broncos 11:00 (Watch NRL)

SATURDAY 11th MAY

Wests Tigers v Newcastle Knights 06:00 (Sky/Watch NRL)

St George Illawarra Dragons v South Sydney Rabbitohs 08:30 (Sky/Watch NRL)

Melbourne Storm v Cronulla Sharks 10:35 (Sky/Watch NRL)

SUNDAY 12th MAY

Sydney Roosters v New Zealand Warriors 05:00 (Watch NRL)

Gold Coast v North Queensland Cowboys 07:05 (Watch NRL)

