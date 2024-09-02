Paul Wellens on St Helens overcoming ‘identity crisis’

ST HELENS moved into fourth place in the Super League table with an 18-10 win at Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

Saints trailed by four points when Huddersfield’s Fenton Rogers was dismissed on the stroke of half-time for a high tackle on Tee Ritson.

The second half saw Saints score twelve unanswered points, with tries by Sione Mata’utia and Harry Robertson both converted by Jon Bennison.

And while Noah Stephens was sinbinned for a professional foul nine minutes from the end, they were able to hang on to secure a much-needed win with three games remaining and a two-point buffer in the play-off places.

“We knew it was going to be hard,” said Saints coach Paul Wellens.

“I’m really pleased with the resilience we showed today. We need to build on it and not rest on our laurels.

“What we needed more than anything today was the two points. We’ve done it in difficult circumstances but it’s good to see.

“We were prepared to do things differently. We’ve suffered with an identity crisis recently, and I feel that we’ve reconnected with our identity today by showing that we’re willing to tough it out defensively.”

Wellens was once more pleased with his young fullback Robertson.

“Harry has shown glimpses of what he can do. He bounced back from adversity early on to show what he’s capable of in the second half,” he added.

