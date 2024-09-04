Sam Tomkins appointed to new role with England

SAM TOMKINS has been appointed to the position of England team manager.

The former national team captain will have an administrative role under head coach Shaun Wane for their autumn series against Samoa.

Alongside working for Sky Sports, Tomkins has held an off-field role this season with Catalans Dragons following the playing retirement which was recently reversed.

He also joined the England camp as a coach for their mid-season international with France earlier this year, when Wane was unable to travel to Toulouse.

His role with England, for whom he scored 18 tries in 29 appearances, has now been formalised and Tomkins is looking forward to the two-match home series which begins in Wigan on October 27.

“It’s an exciting prospect for us all,” said Tomkins.

“Samoa have got some fantastic players, as we saw in the World Cup, and they’re going to be even stronger with the likes of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck coming on board.

“But don’t underestimate the quality of our England players – and this series is another massive step as we look ahead to a tour of Australia next year, and the World Cup in Australia in 2026.

“We’ve got two great venues in Wigan and Leeds (on November 2), and I’m really looking forward to being involved.”

Wane will again be assisted for the series by Catalans number-two Andy Last and Lee Briers, who is leaving Brisbane Broncos to return to Super League next season.

An initial England performance squad will be announced this Friday morning in the build-up to the Samoa series.

