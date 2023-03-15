Huddersfield Giants could help Super League strugglers with loan signings as Ian Watson plots moves

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has confirmed that the West Yorkshire club will likely send out a couple of players on-loan next week – if the Giants come through against their Wigan Warriors fixture with a clean bill of health.

Sam Hewitt has already moved on-loan to Wakefield Trinity and with Castleford Tigers losing Jake Mamo to retirement, The Jungle side are set to scour the market.

Now Watson has confirmed that more could be set to follow Hewitt, if injuries permit.

“We had an opportunity to loan him out to a Super League side which is what he needs, we might have sent him to a Championship club as a last resort,” Watson said.

“We want him to come back to us and be ready to be called upon which is what he did last year. He needs to be ready and both he and I felt it was a no-brainer when Wakefield came knocking.

“There might be (a few loans) the week after but we need to get through this week first. What’s held that back has been injuries and we need to be certain about our squad.

“Matty English has picked up a bit of a knock, we need to be careful with the guys we’ve got before sending guys out and being short on numbers.”