Challenge Cup Fourth and Fifth Round draw in full as mouthwatering ties set to take place in April

THE Challenge Cup Fourth and Fifth Round draw has been completed with a set of mouthwatering fixtures for the weekend of 1 and 2 April (Fourth Round) and then 22 and 23 April (Fifth Round).
Fourth Round draw:
London Broncos vs Doncaster
Keighley Cougars vs North Wales Crusaders
Hunslet ARLFC vs Batley Bulldogs
Midlands Hurricanes vs Bradford Bulls
Dewsbury Rams vs Widnes Vikings
Rochdale Mayfield vs Newcastle Thunder
York Knights vs Sheffield Eagles
Halifax Panthers vs Barrow Raiders
Fifth Round draw:
York Knights/Sheffield Eagles vs Rochdale Mayfield/Newcastle Thunder
London Broncos/Doncaster vs Dewsbury Rams/Widnes Vikings
Hunslet ARLFC/Batley Bulldogs vs Keighley Cougars vs North Wales Crusaders
Halifax Panthers/Barrow Raiders vs Midlands Hurricanes/Bradford Bulls