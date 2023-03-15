Challenge Cup Fourth and Fifth Round draw in full as mouthwatering ties set to take place in April

THE Challenge Cup Fourth and Fifth Round draw has been completed with a set of mouthwatering fixtures for the weekend of 1 and 2 April (Fourth Round) and then 22 and 23 April (Fifth Round).

Fourth Round draw:

London Broncos vs Doncaster

Keighley Cougars vs North Wales Crusaders

Hunslet ARLFC vs Batley Bulldogs

Midlands Hurricanes vs Bradford Bulls

Dewsbury Rams vs Widnes Vikings

Rochdale Mayfield vs Newcastle Thunder

York Knights vs Sheffield Eagles

Halifax Panthers vs Barrow Raiders

Fifth Round draw:

York Knights/Sheffield Eagles vs Rochdale Mayfield/Newcastle Thunder

London Broncos/Doncaster vs Dewsbury Rams/Widnes Vikings

Hunslet ARLFC/Batley Bulldogs vs Keighley Cougars vs North Wales Crusaders

Halifax Panthers/Barrow Raiders vs Midlands Hurricanes/Bradford Bulls