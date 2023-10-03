Huddersfield Giants forward Chris McQueen set for surprise club move despite retirement after 2023 Super League season

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS forward Chris McQueen is set for a surprise club move despite retiring at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

The 36-year-old had spent four seasons at the John Smith’s Stadium, registering 33 tries in 75 appearances before hanging up his boots following the culmination of the 2023 season.

That being said, French publication Treize Mondial is reporting that McQueen is set to make the move to the French Elite One competition, with both Carcassonne and Limoux being named as potential destinations.

McQueen made his NRL debut in 2009, and went on to score 69 tries in a combined 253 games, including a Team of the Decade inclusion for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, where he spent six years.

A try in the 2022 Challenge Cup final proved to be McQueen’s greatest highlight for the back-rower in his time at the Giants with the Australian scooping the Lance Todd Trophy for his man-of-the-match performance.

