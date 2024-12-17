Huddersfield Giants forward Matty English reveals all on “disheartening” 2024, spell at Castleford Tigers and if there was ever a chance the loan would become permanent

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS forward Matty English admits he was “crushed” at not being given as much game time as he would have liked at the Super League club in 2024.

Under previous head coach Ian Watson, English struggled for appearances on the field last season and even wound up at Castleford Tigers on a month’s loan spell.

It was at The Jungle where English rekindled some of his best form, but the 27-year-old is still unsure as to why he was left out of the Huddersfield team after having a “really good” pre-season.

“It was a bit frustrating but I also enjoyed the new challenge when I ended up at Castleford,” English told League Express.

“I thought I had a really good pre-season and was really confident going into the new season. Looking back I did play a lot of games but didn’t get as much game time as I was hoping for.

“I’m not sure why I didn’t play, there was no falling out. I just kept asking why I wasn’t in the team and was told my face wasn’t fitting at the time which was a little bit disheartening and it crushed me a little bit.

“To get that new chance at Castleford and play week in, week out was really good for my confidence. I really enjoyed my time at Cas and everyone was spot on with me.

“Robbo (Luke Robinson) called me back and I think we started playing some better rugby when he took charge. We ended the year quite exciting.”

So was there every any chance English could have stayed at the Tigers?

“Huddersfield is where I am contracted. I never really had that discussion about it to be honest. I was in limbo and didn’t hear much.

“I was waiting for Huddersfield to call me back. I didn’t have any real conversations about what it meant long-term. I just thought it was a short-term thing.

“As it panned out, I was only there for four weeks.”

