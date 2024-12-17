Huddersfield Giants pair exit Super League club for other opportunities

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS pair Hugo Salabio and Harvey Livett have left the Super League for other opportunities.

The decision, according to the Giants, has been made to allow both players a better chance at gaining regular first grade opportunities elsewhere.

Salabio only joined Huddersfield ahead of the 2024 Super League season from Wakefield Trinity, with the French international making 11 appearances for the Giants in league and cup during that brief spell.

Livett, meanwhile, made the move to the John Smith’s Stadium from Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2023 season, registering 17 appearances in two seasons.

The 27-year-old was out of contract at the Giants at the end of 2025, but has moved on a year early.

