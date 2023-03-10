Huddersfield Giants forward Matty English signs new three-year Super League deal

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS forward Matty English has signed a new three-year deal with the Super League club.

English made his Giants debut in 2017 and has since made 94 appearances for the club, coming through the Giants’ academy system

On signing his new deal, English said: “It’s crazy, I spoke to my mum and dad about it, when I signed it was very much well the Giants is where you’re starting off but who knows where you’ll end up, but I’m still here! I signed 8 years ago and I am still here. But it was massive milestone for him (McGillvary 300 games) and if I can get anywhere near that I’d be honoured”

Ian Watson commented on English’s new deal for the club, saying: “Matty is a brilliant lad, and a vital part of this club. He works hard and is a core member of the team dynamic.

“He’s a big player for the Giants and has no limit to what he can achieve at this club.”