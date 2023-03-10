Two unfamiliar names pop up as potential Castleford Tigers head coaching candidates

THE race for the head coaching role at Castleford Tigers is now on and there have been a number of candidates popping up.

The likes of Justin Morgan, Andrew Henderson, Danny Orr, Danny Ward and Andy Last have been linked with the role at The Jungle, but two unfamiliar names have popped up as potential candidates.

Live on Sky Sports earlier tonight, Brian Carney spoke about potential candidates and the names Marc Brentnall and John Strange came into conversation.

However, not much is known about the duo.

Strange is currently head coach of Sydney Roosters Women’s team down in the NRL with Brentnall Melbourne Storm’s assistant coach to Craig Bellamy.

It’s fair to say that the latter has been working under one of the best coaches in the rugby league world.