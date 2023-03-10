Woeful Castleford Tigers thrashed by Huddersfield Giants

WOEFUL Castleford Tigers were thrashed by the Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium to make it four losses from four games.

Gareth Widdop’s magnificent 40/20 set the platform for Castleford to break the deadlock with a George Lawler effort from dummy-half in the eighth minute. Widdop converted for a 6-0 lead.

However, Chris McQueen barged over shortly after a bizarre high tackle decision on Will Pryce handed the Giants great field position. Olly Russell converted to make it 6-6.

Russell notched a penalty on 23 minutes to send Huddersfield into an 8-6 lead.

Will Pryce stepped his way through paper-thin Castleford defence on the half-hour as Russell converted to make it 14-6.

Huddersfield had another try off a harsh Grant call with four minutes to go as a Pryce kick was caught gleefully by Jake Bibby. Russell missed the conversion, but the Giants led 18-6.

Russell slotted over another penalty to make it 20-6 at the break.

McQueen grabbed his second quickly following the resumption with Russell missing the conversion before Tui Lolohea latched onto a perfect inside kick by Leroy Cudjoe. Russell converted to make it 30-6.

Cudjoe got over just after the hour through more soft Castleford defence with Russell’s kick going wayward at 34-6.

Russell slotted over another penalty as the hooter sounded to round off the scoring at 36-6.

Huddersfield Giants

6 Tui Lolohea

14 Ashton Golding

3 Esan Marsters

5 Jake Bibby

21 Leroy Cudjoe

23 Olly Russell

7 Theo Fages

8 Chris Hill

9 Nathan Peats

20 Olly Wilson

12 Chris McQueen

11 Josh Jones

13 Luke Yates

Substitutes

10 Joe Greenwood

15 Matty English

27 Jack Ashworth

32 Will Pryce

Tries: McQueen 2, Pryce, Bibby, Lolohea

Goals: Russell 6/9

Castleford Tigers

17 Jack Broadbent

31 Jason Qareqare

15 Alex Sutcliffe

4 Mahe Fonua

2 Greg Eden

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

23 Suaia Matagi

8 George Lawler

14 Nathan Massey

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

Substitutes

16 Adam Milner

20 Muizz Mustapha

22 Daniel Smith

32 Liam Watts

Tries: Lawler

Goals: Widdop 1/1