Woeful Castleford Tigers thrashed by Huddersfield Giants

WOEFUL Castleford Tigers were thrashed by the Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium to make it four losses from four games.
Gareth Widdop’s magnificent 40/20 set the platform for Castleford to break the deadlock with a George Lawler effort from dummy-half in the eighth minute. Widdop converted for a 6-0 lead.
However, Chris McQueen barged over shortly after a bizarre high tackle decision on Will Pryce handed the Giants great field position. Olly Russell converted to make it 6-6.
Russell notched a penalty on 23 minutes to send Huddersfield into an 8-6 lead.
Will Pryce stepped his way through paper-thin Castleford defence on the half-hour as Russell converted to make it 14-6.
Huddersfield had another try off a harsh Grant call with four minutes to go as a Pryce kick was caught gleefully by Jake Bibby. Russell missed the conversion, but the Giants led 18-6.
Russell slotted over another penalty to make it 20-6 at the break.
McQueen grabbed his second quickly following the resumption with Russell missing the conversion before Tui Lolohea latched onto a perfect inside kick by Leroy Cudjoe. Russell converted to make it 30-6.
Cudjoe got over just after the hour through more soft Castleford defence with Russell’s kick going wayward at 34-6.
Russell slotted over another penalty as the hooter sounded to round off the scoring at 36-6.
Huddersfield Giants
6 Tui Lolohea
14 Ashton Golding
3 Esan Marsters
5 Jake Bibby
21 Leroy Cudjoe
23 Olly Russell
7 Theo Fages
8 Chris Hill
9 Nathan Peats
20 Olly Wilson
12 Chris McQueen
11 Josh Jones
13 Luke Yates
Substitutes
10 Joe Greenwood
15 Matty English
27 Jack Ashworth
32 Will Pryce
Tries: McQueen 2, Pryce, Bibby, Lolohea
Goals: Russell 6/9
Castleford Tigers
17 Jack Broadbent
31 Jason Qareqare
15 Alex Sutcliffe
4 Mahe Fonua
2 Greg Eden
6 Gareth Widdop
7 Jacob Miller
23 Suaia Matagi
8 George Lawler
14 Nathan Massey
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
Substitutes
16 Adam Milner
20 Muizz Mustapha
22 Daniel Smith
32 Liam Watts
Tries: Lawler
Goals: Widdop 1/1