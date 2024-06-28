Huddersfield Giants halfback Olly Russell’s new club confirmed

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have announced the signing of Olly Russell from Huddersfield Giants on a four year deal until the end of 2028.

The England Knights halfback becomes the fourth signing for 2025 joining Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken and Cameron Scott in committing to join Wakefield.

At 25-years old, Russell has chalked up over 90 appearances for the Giants throughout his career having joined the club as a teenager.

The Oldham born playmaker has been a regular in Ian Watson’s side for a number of years and will now be focused on finishing strong for Huddersfield before moving across West Yorkshire.

Olly Russell says he can’t wait to get started in a Wakefield shirt: “I’m really excited about joining Wakefield Trinity for at least the next four years and hopefully beyond.

“I feel certain it’s the best place for me to keep improving my game and developing my knowledge to another level under Daryl and the rest of the coaching staff.

“The club has signed some brilliant players to go along with the quality they’ve already got and is going in the right direction on and off the field. That’s why I can’t wait for the challenge of bringing more silverware back to Belle Vue. See you in 2025 Wakey fans.”

Trinity Head Coach, Daryl Powell said: “Olly is a quality halfback who has got so much potential to grow into a top line player. I believe he is at the stage of his career where he needs to become the primary organising halfback in a team, and we are delighted to give him the opportunity to do just that.

“He is a fierce competitor and quality communicator who I feel will get the best out of the people around him on a consistent basis. I look forward to working with him in the coming years as we drive towards achieving our goals at Wakefield.”

Recruitment Manager, Ste Mills said: “To bring in a player of Olly’s quality is a statement of intent for Wakefield Trinity. Fighting off Super League clubs to secure his signature shows that Olly believes in the project and has fully bought into this special journey we are on at Wakefield Trinity. I’m sure he will be a huge success and we look forward to welcoming him for the 2025 season.”

