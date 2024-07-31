Huddersfield Giants issue head coach update after receiving application from “all over the Rugby League playing world”

Huddersfield Giants have revealed that they have received applications from all over the Rugby League playing world for the position of Head Coach over the past few days with the board issuing a deadline of August 9th for all expressions of interest to be in.

Giants Managing Director Richard Thewlis paid tribute to the work of Luke Robinson and outlined his thoughts ahead of the game against Wigan Warriors.

“Firstly we need to be clear that we are in no rush to make a longer term appointment simply because we have a man at the helm who bleeds Claret and Gold, is totally committed to the club and is working relentlessly to bring us the two points home each week which is appreciated by everyone here and gives us the space needed to go quietly and professionally about our business for the longer term.

“Luke has unfortunately hit our worst injury spell of the year, which has reduced his options and time on the training pitch but is working through everything with the staff and giving opportunities to younger squad men which every supporter likes to see.

“He has expressed his interest in remaining as Head Coach but understands and agrees that we should explore the marketplace and see what options we have. To date – as you’d expect – we’ve had plenty of names come forwards but as yet have not spoken to anyone and the plan will be to meet as a board in a couple of weeks and narrow the search down then.”

