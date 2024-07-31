Former Huddersfield Giants, Salford Red Devils and St Helens forward Josh Jones diagnosed with CTE

FORMER Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC, Salford Red Devils and St Helens forward Josh Jones has been diagnosed with Stage 2 Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

The 30-year-old made almost 300 career appearances, with most of those coming in a Salford Red Devils shirt where he registered 114 appearances.

Jones also made almost 100 appearances for St Helens, seven for Hull FC and 51 for Huddersfield.

Jones posted on X: “My friends and family, After a challenging few months I wanted to share that I have been diagnosed with stage 2 Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). 1/2.

“(2/2) The news has come as a shock for me and my family and has brought significant changes to my life and the lives of those closest to me. My family and I appreciate your support through this difficult period.

“Much love

“Josh.”

