Castleford Tigers’ link with Wakefield Trinity halfback rubbished as Super League club keen for answer from Parramatta Eels star

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will not be signing Wakefield Trinity halfback Mason Lino for 2025.

Speculation has been doing the rounds in both Castleford and Wakefield circles that Lino could be heading across the WF postcode to Trinity’s nearest and dearest rivals Castleford.

However, League Express can reveal that Lino will not be joining the Tigers, with Castleford halfbacks Jacob Miller and Rowan Milnes both contracted for 2025 and going nowhere.

There is, though, an urgency within the Tigers’ ranks to understand what is going on regarding the future of Parramatta Eels centre Zac Cini.

League Express revealed earlier this month that the West Yorkshire club had targeted the 24-year-old as part of their plans for the future.

However, despite an offer being made, no reply has yet been forthcoming from Cini nor the centre’s agent, with the Tigers keen for a reply as soon as possible to ensure preparations continue for the 2025 season.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast