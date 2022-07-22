Huddersfield Giants’ Jermaine McGillvary ruled out for rest of season

Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary will almost certainly play no further part this season.

McGillvary suffered a knee injury in Huddersfield’s loss at Super League leaders St Helens last week and there were fears that it was very serious.

Giants head coach Ian Watson revealed that the 34-year-old had damaged both the medial collateral ligament (MCL) and posterior cruciate ligament in the knee.

He has been ruled out for between ten and twelve weeks, with less than two months left of the regular season.

“It’s better than what we thought,” said Watson. “The way it had swollen up the day after, there was a suspicion that it was his ACL again.

“Jez will be ten to twelve weeks. You’re more or less near the end (of the season) so at this moment in time you would say the likelihood of (him playing again) is very, very slim.

“But he’ll be fully ready to go for pre-season, which is probably what he needs now on the back of that injury.”