York City Knights sign international star from Leigh Centurions

York City Knights have confirmed the singing of Togan international halfback Ata Hingano from Leigh Centurions on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

The 25-year-old has played for New Zealand Warriors and Canberra Raiders in the NRL and moved to the UK during last season with Salford Red Devils.

He joined Leigh for 2022 but has not been a regular, with Ben Reynolds and Joe Mellor their first-choice halfback pairing and Lachlan Lam now signed from Sydney Roosters as well.

Hingano has now linked up with York, who are currently fifth in a Championship table headed by the Centurions.

“I’m very pleased to be able to bring Ata to the Knights,” York head coach James Ford said of a player who featured against England in a 2017 World Cup semi-final.

“He is a player with outstanding individual ability and somebody that I feel will fit into our systems and enhance our level of play.”

Hingano said: “I’ve learned to love and find my groove again for the game of Rugby League and to be able to continue that on with a great club that’s moving in the right direction towards the top really excites me.”