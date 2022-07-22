Jamie Shaul set for Wakefield Trinity debut as squads named for St Helens clash

Wakefield Trinity could hand a debut to Jamie Shaul after the on-loan fullback was named in their 21-man squad to face St Helens on Sunday.

Shaul has arrived from Hull FC for the rest of the season as Trinity battle against relegation from Super League.

Wakefield are also boosted by the first-team return of Lee Kershaw, following ten months out with a ruptured ACL.

Kyle Evans comes back into contention as Wakefield make a total of three changes from the squad named for last week’s loss at Hull KR.

Max Jowitt (hamstring) and Jay Pitts (hand) are unavailable to Willie Poching, while Harry Bowes also drops out.

Tom Johnstone (groin), Reece Lyne and Liam Kay (both ankle) are still sidelined while Rob Butler completes a two-match suspension.

St Helens make three changes to their 21-man squad, with all of them enforced.

Will Hopoate suffered a shoulder injury in last week’s victory over Huddersfield Giants, while Sione Mata’utia and Morgan Knowles both picked up bans from the game.

As a result, Kristian Woolf has called youngsters Lewis Baxter, Taylor Pemberton and George Delaney into his squad.

Hopoate joins Tommy Makinson (hamstring), Mark Percival (knee), Lewis Dodd (Achilles) and Matty Foster (knee) on the sidelines for Saints.

Wakefield Trinity v St Helens – Be Well Support Stadium, Sunday 3pm

Wakefield: 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 14 Jordy Crowther, 15 Jai Whitbread, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Lee Gaskell, 18 Lee Kershaw, 20 Jack Croft, 21 Brad Walker, 27 Lewis Murphy, 30 Corey Hall, 35 David Fifita, 36 Kyle Evans, 37 Josh Bowden, 38 Jamie Shaul, 40 Jorge Taufua.

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 5 Regan Grace, 6 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 12 Joe Batchelor, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 19 Jake Wingfield, 20 James Bell, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Dan Norman, 27 Jon Bennison, 29 Daniel Hill, 31 Taylor Pemberton, 34 George Delaney.